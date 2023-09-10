News you can trust since 1897
Looking back at Kettering town centre over the years in pictures

It’s changed a lot
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 10th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 09:16 BST

We’ve been looking back into our archive at how ‘old’ Kettering used to look.

Take a trip down memory lane with our images of Gold Street, Newland Street, the Market Place and others.

Looking down Gold Street toward the Post Office building.

1. Kettering in years gone-by

Looking down Gold Street toward the Post Office building. Photo: National World

The Bishop of Peterborough with guests open the garden at Kettering Parish Church in 1960.

2. Kettering in years gone-by

The Bishop of Peterborough with guests open the garden at Kettering Parish Church in 1960. Photo: National World

Corn Market Hall in Kettering, used by the Parish Church school as a gym.

3. Kettering in years gone-by

Corn Market Hall in Kettering, used by the Parish Church school as a gym. Photo: National World

Gold Street, with the Peacock Inn just visible on the far right.

4. Kettering in years gone-by

Gold Street, with the Peacock Inn just visible on the far right. Photo: National World

