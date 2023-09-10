We’ve been looking back into our archive at how ‘old’ Kettering used to look.
Take a trip down memory lane with our images of Gold Street, Newland Street, the Market Place and others.
Looking down Gold Street toward the Post Office building. Photo: National World
The Bishop of Peterborough with guests open the garden at Kettering Parish Church in 1960. Photo: National World
Corn Market Hall in Kettering, used by the Parish Church school as a gym. Photo: National World
Gold Street, with the Peacock Inn just visible on the far right. Photo: National World