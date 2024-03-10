..
Looking back at Kettering area businesses from the 1970s and 1980s retro special

Do you remember these businesses and staff?
By Alison Bagley
Published 10th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

This week we are looking back at Kettering-area businesses from the 1970s and 1980s in our latest retro special.

From shoe factories, clothes manufacturers, engineering works to health care and high street shops, workplaces provided social ties for employees and the community.

So let’s take a walk down memory lane at the people from our area who made the headlines in the Northamptonshire Evening Telegraph.

1979 LOAKES SUPPORT FOR POPPIES

1979 LOAKES SUPPORT FOR POPPIES Photo: Northants Telegraph

1979 RETIREMENT AT BSC FOOTWEAR KETTERING

1979 RETIREMENT AT BSC FOOTWEAR KETTERING Photo: Northants Telegraph

1979 LITTLE DUKE SHOES DESBOROUGH RETIREMENT

1979 LITTLE DUKE SHOES DESBOROUGH RETIREMENT Photo: Northants Telegraph

1982 SAFETY AWARD SEALED AIR KETTERING

1982 SAFETY AWARD SEALED AIR KETTERING Photo: Northants Telegraph

