Our dear departed 'Mr Corby' John Lobb Douglas at a Burns Night celebration at The Autumn Centre back in 2008

Looking back at Burns Nights from years gone by in Corby - our very own Little Scotland

The ‘Scottish’ town of Corby has a strong tradition of celebrating Burns Night
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 28th Jan 2024, 07:59 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2024, 08:37 GMT

Some hae meat and canna eat,And some wad eat that want it,But we hae meat and we can eat,Sae let the Lord be Thanket!

It’s a ditty that’s not widely known outside of Scotland, except for in Corby where Burns Night is still alive and well thanks to the town’s strong links with the motherland.

Corby still has a strong Scottish contingent, which dates back to the opening of the steelworks nearly 100 years ago when hundreds of workers travelled down to Northamptonshire to staff the new site.

Burns Night celebrates the Scottish national poet Robert Burns and involves unique components including piping-in the haggis, reciting poetry, eating neeps and tatties and lashings of the finest whiskey.

Our gallery looks back at Burns Nights across the town from the past 20 years.

Ian McLean addresses the haggis at the Grampian's Burns supper in 2004

1. Corby Burns Night

Ian McLean addresses the haggis at the Grampian's Burns supper in 2004

The haggis being piped in to Corby's Grampian club in 2003 by piper Michael Murray.

2. Corby Burns Night

The haggis being piped in to Corby's Grampian club in 2003 by piper Michael Murray.

Burns Night at Hunting Lodge in 2006. Tim Meeks carrying the haggis and piper Alan Stewart.

3. Corby Burns Night

Burns Night at Hunting Lodge in 2006. Tim Meeks carrying the haggis and piper Alan Stewart.

Burns Night 2007 at The Grampian. Pictured (back row) are Alison Thomson, John Anderson, Janet Hynes and Frank Stessor. Front, from left, Ben Denman, five, Luke Denman, eight, Cara Thomson, six, and Melissa Thomson, nine.

4. Corby Burns Nights

Burns Night 2007 at The Grampian. Pictured (back row) are Alison Thomson, John Anderson, Janet Hynes and Frank Stessor. Front, from left, Ben Denman, five, Luke Denman, eight, Cara Thomson, six, and Melissa Thomson, nine.

