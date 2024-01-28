Looking back at Burns Nights from years gone by in Corby - our very own Little Scotland

Some hae meat and canna eat,And some wad eat that want it,But we hae meat and we can eat,Sae let the Lord be Thanket!

It’s a ditty that’s not widely known outside of Scotland, except for in Corby where Burns Night is still alive and well thanks to the town’s strong links with the motherland.

Corby still has a strong Scottish contingent, which dates back to the opening of the steelworks nearly 100 years ago when hundreds of workers travelled down to Northamptonshire to staff the new site.

Burns Night celebrates the Scottish national poet Robert Burns and involves unique components including piping-in the haggis, reciting poetry, eating neeps and tatties and lashings of the finest whiskey.

Our gallery looks back at Burns Nights across the town from the past 20 years.

1 . Corby Burns Night Ian McLean addresses the haggis at the Grampian's Burns supper in 2004 Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Corby Burns Night The haggis being piped in to Corby's Grampian club in 2003 by piper Michael Murray. Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Corby Burns Night Burns Night at Hunting Lodge in 2006. Tim Meeks carrying the haggis and piper Alan Stewart. Photo: Bernard Hales Photo Sales