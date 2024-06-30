The major event drew primary and secondary school pupils from across all of north Northamptonshire for a fun French-themed day to coincide with the Gallic national holiday.

It was organised by Wicksteed Park’s education team and was designed to promote modern foreign lanugagues.

Thousands of children took part in the events over several years. Here are some of the best pictures we found in our archive from the 2007 and 2008 events.