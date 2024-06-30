Kirsten Davison, 11, and Samantha Jarvis, 10 at Bastille day in 2007Kirsten Davison, 11, and Samantha Jarvis, 10 at Bastille day in 2007
Kirsten Davison, 11, and Samantha Jarvis, 10 at Bastille day in 2007

Looking back at Bastille Day at Wicksteed Park back in 2007 and 2008

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 30th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Many of us have great memories of the Bastille Day celebrations at Wicksteed Park during the noughties.

The major event drew primary and secondary school pupils from across all of north Northamptonshire for a fun French-themed day to coincide with the Gallic national holiday.

It was organised by Wicksteed Park’s education team and was designed to promote modern foreign lanugagues.

Thousands of children took part in the events over several years. Here are some of the best pictures we found in our archive from the 2007 and 2008 events.

Becky Ellmer, 10, from Raunds St Peter's Junior School, and pals, at Bastille Day 2007.

1. Bastille Day

Becky Ellmer, 10, from Raunds St Peter's Junior School, and pals, at Bastille Day 2007.Photo: Alison Bagley

Students from Prince William School in Oundle sing on stage at the 2007 event

2. Bastille Day

Students from Prince William School in Oundle sing on stage at the 2007 eventPhoto: Alison Bagley

The parachute game champion, Trinity Lower School, Aldwincle.

3. Bastille Day

The parachute game champion, Trinity Lower School, Aldwincle.Photo: Alison Bagley

Henry Chandler, 15, Freddie Paul, 15, Jordan Ward-Williams, 15. from Prince William School get ready for a great day.

4. Bastille Day

Henry Chandler, 15, Freddie Paul, 15, Jordan Ward-Williams, 15. from Prince William School get ready for a great day.Photo: Alison Bagley

