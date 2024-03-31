Wicksteed Park has provided the perfect place for families to go and enjoy the outdoors – with something for everyone whatever their age.

Attractions come and go – skatepark, swimming pool, velodrome, golf course and the popular pirate ship firm favourites.

Slides, swings, boating and picnics have provided incredible fresh air fun enjoyed by lucky Northamptonshire residents for more than a century.

And the family-friendly park can still be accessed and enjoyed for free thanks to founder Charles Wicksteed.

1 . Wicksteed Park - looking back at memories of the popular Kettering destination Wicksteed Park teddy bear chain world record attempt 2013 Photo: Tony Waugh Photo Sales

2 . Wicksteed Park - looking back at memories of the popular Kettering destination Wicksteed Park Founder Charles Wicksteed with his dog Jerry Photo: Wicksteed Photo Sales

3 . Wicksteed Park - looking back at memories of the popular Kettering destination James Acaster filming at Wicksteed Park with Wicky Bear in 2022 Photo: ALISON BAGLEY Photo Sales