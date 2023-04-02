News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
Corby , S&L Team Pic August 2009
Corby , S&L Team Pic August 2009
Corby , S&L Team Pic August 2009

Looking back at 41 pictures of Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area football teams from the 1980s to the early 2000s

We’ve uncovered some fascinating photos from our archive including photos taken of local sports teams

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

This week we’re looking at football teams photographed in the 1970s,1980s, 1990s and early 2000s.

We’ve got pictures of teams from schools, clubs and charity games with players of all ages.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you!

Corby , S&L Team Pic 2009 Back l-r Aaron Davies, Dominic Johnson, Chris Logan, Gavin Garsedden, Craig Attwood, Ben Smith, Ben Longhurst Front l-r Stuart McClarty, Mark Forbes, Richard Lavin, Liam Boath, Kyle Lochlan, Callum Noble, and Matthew Garsedden

1. Looking back at the beautiful game

Corby , S&L Team Pic 2009 Back l-r Aaron Davies, Dominic Johnson, Chris Logan, Gavin Garsedden, Craig Attwood, Ben Smith, Ben Longhurst Front l-r Stuart McClarty, Mark Forbes, Richard Lavin, Liam Boath, Kyle Lochlan, Callum Noble, and Matthew Garsedden Photo: Doug Easton

Photo Sales
Ise Lodge FC 1984 featuring a young Sean Dyche front row fourth from the left

2. Looking back at the beautiful game

Ise Lodge FC 1984 featuring a young Sean Dyche front row fourth from the left Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Corby, Danesholme Junior School football team, 2008

3. Looking back at the beautiful game

Corby, Danesholme Junior School football team, 2008 Photo: Liz Kearsley

Photo Sales
Gretton FC at the Poppies in 1988

4. Looking back at the beautiful game from the 1970s

Gretton FC at the Poppies in 1988 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
CorbyKetteringWellingboroughRushden