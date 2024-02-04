News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
..
.

Looking back at 39 brilliant boxing, billiards, basketball, bowls, badminton and BMX photos from the archive

They show players from across Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough
By Alison Bagley
Published 4th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

This week we’re featuring a brilliant bonanza of retro photos from our archive of boxing, billiards, basketball, bowls, badminton and even BMX.

Our black and white walk down memory lane showcases fighters, players and riders from the Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and wider north Northants area.

The trawl has found photos from venues that have long since disappeared – from leisure centres and schools to bowling greens and community centres.

Luckily, some pictures remain of the sporty locals who came together to compete, keep fit and have fun.

Corby Basketball Club in the late 1970s

1. Looking back at sport from the 1970s and 1980s:Archive photos from Northants Telegraph of sport from the late 1970s and 1980s

Corby Basketball Club in the late 1970s Photo: Northants Telegraph

Photo Sales
NORTHANTS BAR BILLIARDS LEAGUE PRES 1987

2. Looking back at sport from the 1970s and 1980s:Archive photos from Northants Telegraph of sport from the late 1970s and 1980s

NORTHANTS BAR BILLIARDS LEAGUE PRES 1987 Photo: Northants Telegraph

Photo Sales
1979 KETTERING CONS BOWLS CLUB

3. Looking back at sport from the 1970s and 1980s:Archive photos from Northants Telegraph of sport from the late 1970s and 1980s

1979 KETTERING CONS BOWLS CLUB Photo: Northants Telegraph

Photo Sales
1979 BADMINTON PRESENTATIONS KETTERING

4. Looking back at sport from the 1970s and 1980s:Archive photos from Northants Telegraph of sport from the late 1970s and 1980s

1979 BADMINTON PRESENTATIONS KETTERING Photo: Northants Telegraph

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:CorbyWellingboroughKetteringNorthants