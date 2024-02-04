Looking back at 39 brilliant boxing, billiards, basketball, bowls, badminton and BMX photos from the archive

This week we’re featuring a brilliant bonanza of retro photos from our archive of boxing, billiards, basketball, bowls, badminton and even BMX.

Our black and white walk down memory lane showcases fighters, players and riders from the Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and wider north Northants area.

The trawl has found photos from venues that have long since disappeared – from leisure centres and schools to bowling greens and community centres.

Luckily, some pictures remain of the sporty locals who came together to compete, keep fit and have fun.

Corby Basketball Club in the late 1970s

NORTHANTS BAR BILLIARDS LEAGUE PRES 1987

1979 KETTERING CONS BOWLS CLUB

1979 BADMINTON PRESENTATIONS KETTERING