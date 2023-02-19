News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
1986 - Netball team

Looking back at 33 pictures of north Northants netball and rounders teams from the 1970s and 1980s

Take a look at our retro picture special

By Alison Bagley
2 minutes ago

We’ve uncovered some fascinating photos from our archive including photos taken of local sports teams.

This week we’re looking netball and rounders teams photographed in the 1970s and 1980s.

As well as team pictures there are presentations to winners.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you!

1. Rounders and Netball teams from the 1970s and 1980s

An unknown netball team from 1986 proudly sponsored on Vehicle Brake Components

Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

Photo Sales

2. Rounders and Netball teams from the 1970s and 1980s

Snippers Netball teams from Kettering 1988

Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

Photo Sales

3. Rounders and Netball teams from the 1970s and 1980s

Netball team 1986

Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

Photo Sales

4. Rounders and Netball teams from the 1970s and 1980s

Netball presentations 1981

Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Northants