Look out for this county-wide Easter scavenger hunt being hosted by an independent dessert business

A county-wide Easter scavenger hunt is being hosted by an independent dessert business this Easter Sunday (March 31).

Brooklyn Brownie Co., which first launched in July 2019, expanded the business by opening a self-built dessert shop from home in July 2022.

What began as delivering chocolatey treats to locals quickly developed to meeting a worldwide demand, and opening their own space to create the products was the only logical next step.

Brooklyn Brownie Co.'s beloved ambulance will be hidden in key landmark locations across the county, waiting for eager treasure hunters to find on Easter Sunday (March 31).

The business was founded by John Lashley and his son Leo, after Leo’s mother sadly took her own life just days after Brooklyn Brownie Co. was set up.

Baking and working on the business together helped the father and son duo to get through the extremely tough time.

Opening the dessert shop in Ixworth Close, which is where John and Leo bake the products, allowed them to introduce 25 new items – including a twice baked ice cream sandwich, which they were the first in the UK to offer.

July 2022 was also when the ‘brownie ambulance’ landed in their possession, and this is where orders are collected from on their driveway.

It was Leo’s intrigue into American culture that saw the pair introduced to the food truck world and land the ambulance, which they also use to deliver orders made online for an additional cost.

The hope for the Easter scavenger hunt is to give back to the Northamptonshire community that has supported their journey.

The event description reads: “Are you ready for an Easter event like no other? Get ready to embark on a scavenger hunt that will tantalise your taste buds and delight your senses.”

Clues will be dropped about each location on the business’ social media platforms, and even via local radio stations.

The lucky people who find the ambulance first will be treated to a delectable Brooklyn Brownie Box filled with signature treats. Everyone who finds them before they head off to their next location will be treated to some Easter goodies.