Look out for Kettering landmark spire's colourful lighting test

An iconic Kettering landmark will be lit up as an experiment to see if a permanent flexible lighting solution has community or commercial backing.

For many years, the spire on the parish church of St Peter & St Paul has been lit at night to shine as a beacon to the surrounding town. But the lamps are beginning to show their age, requiring frequent expensive repairs, and are only capable of showing one colour - orange.

In response to individuals, groups and societies in the town suggesting the spire be floodlit in different colours to celebrate special days or events a test will take place on Thursday, March 17 from 6.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current floodlights shine orange

The Rector of St Peter & St Paul, Rev David Walsh, said: "The church spire is Kettering's most visible landmark. It's important for us that the church continues to be at the heart of Kettering's life and we are responding to requests from local charities for our lighting of the spire to help them mark special days in the year.

"We are keen to find new ways of working with others in the town, especially our neighbours in the town centre."

To help with the possible project, a specialist lighting consultancy has been engaged to demonstrate what could be possible by installing a mock-up of temporary lamps and associated control systems for one evening.

This demonstration will take place at the church on Thursday, March 17, starting at 6.30pm for about an hour, at most, but will allow sufficient time to assess the suitability and flexibility of any possible system.

The medieval spire is 179 feet (55 metres) high

Everyone in the community is welcome to come along and view the spectacle, in particular any groups, societies or individuals who might consider sponsoring either part of any proposed installation.

During the demonstration experts will temporarily replace one or two of the existing lamps with programmable units that change colour by the push of a button.