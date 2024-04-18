Look out for Evel Knievel as he runs the London Marathon for Headway East Northants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’ll be hard to miss Thomas Bolton as he takes part in this weekend’s London Marathon – dressed as Evel Knievel!

Thomas has been busy training for Sunday’s marathon and is looking forward to the big day.

While many runners will be wearing sportswear, Thomas has revealed that his outfit will see him dressed as Evel Knievel, the American stunt performer and entertainer who was famous for his motorbike stunts and tricks.

Thomas has his outfit sorted for the London Marathon

Thomas, who has taken part in the 26.2 mile race before dressed as the tardis as well as Del Boy’s three-wheeler from Only Fools and Horses, will be running for Headway East Northants.

The charity provides a specialist service for people with Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) – ABI is damage to the brain acquired after birth and usually affects cognitive, physical, emotional, social or independent functioning.

Headway East Northants, which is based in Irthlingborough, provides information, signposting and support services for the clients, their families and carers.

The charity has an activity centre offering a range of services including assistance to regain lost skills or acquire new ones, help to address emotional and social needs, and respite for families and carers.

The charity also provides a community-based outreach service working with clients and their families and carers in the community.

Visit the charity’s website for more information about its work.

To keep up-to-date with Tom’s preparation ahead of Sunday, follow his updates on X via @Marathon_Tardis