News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
..
.

Look back to when these shops opened in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden areas

Some names you may remember from the high streets
By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST

This week we’re looking back at shops that have opened in our towns from national chains to local independents.

See which ones you remember from your shopping trips in the high street.

Some have stood the test of time while others have changed hands – so take a trip down memory lane.

The Studio: Kettering: The Studio Kettering-born comedian James Acaster officially opens the shop in Lower Street - 2015

1. The Studio: Kettering: The Studio new shop a joint venture between Wren Spinnney, Isebrook and Maplefields Schools. Kettering-born comedian James Acaster officially opens the shop on Lower Street with pupils and head teacher of Wren Spinney Simon Bishop. Saturday November 21 2015

The Studio: Kettering: The Studio Kettering-born comedian James Acaster officially opens the shop in Lower Street - 2015 Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Rushden Heron Food open in the old Woolworths shop Zoe DeGrussa and store manager Robert Flynn - 2009

2. Looking back to when these shops opened in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden areas

Rushden Heron Food open in the old Woolworths shop Zoe DeGrussa and store manager Robert Flynn - 2009 Photo: Alan Castle

Photo Sales
The official opening of Pettifers Pet Shops in the former Oakley Arms pub in Rushden. Hayley Harris, 12, Anna Winkley, Leanne Harris, owner, James Harris, manager and Katie Harris, 10 with a cake to celebrate the opening of the shop.

3. Looking back to when these shops opened in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden areas

The official opening of Pettifers Pet Shops in the former Oakley Arms pub in Rushden. Hayley Harris, 12, Anna Winkley, Leanne Harris, owner, James Harris, manager and Katie Harris, 10 with a cake to celebrate the opening of the shop. Photo: Sharon Lucey

Photo Sales
Corby: Opening of Willow Place shopping centre - 2007

4. Looking back to when these shops opened in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden areas

Corby: Opening of Willow Place shopping centre - 2007 Photo: Alan Castle

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:CorbyKetteringWellingboroughRushden