A -Level results day 2010 at Brooke Weston. From left: Felicity Macro, 18, James Docherty, 17 and Diana Gormley, 18.

Look back at 34 photos from Brooke Weston in Corby from a decade or more ago

You might spot yourself in these photos from 2006 – 2011

By Kate Cronin
45 minutes ago
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 8:43am

We’ve been digging through our archives and these photos from Brooke Weston Academy in Corby were too good not to share with our readers.

From badminton games to school proms – we’ve been there to capture some great moments in the school’s history.

So grab a cuppa, sit back and take a trip down memory lane.

1. Brooke Weston 2006 - 2011

Dianna Gormley jumps in joy at her A* GCSE results back in 2008

Photo: Jemma Jones

2. Brooke Weston 2006 - 2011

The Brooke Weston Academy year 11 prom at Holiday Inn in summer 2010

Photo: Kelly Cooper

3. Brooke Weston 2006 - 2011

A 2010 writing workshop at the Rockingham Forest Hotel with author Steve Bowkett and students, with Zoe Cummings and Daniel Bartlett in the foreground

Photo: Alan Castle

4. Brooke Weston 2006 - 2011

Josh Hilton (16) Luke Saville (17) and James Chalkley (16), and standing Bekah Hadley (17) who helped Corus Tubes come up with an engineering solution in 2010

Photo: Steve Footitt

