1. Brooke Weston 2006 - 2011
Dianna Gormley jumps in joy at her A* GCSE results back in 2008
Photo: Jemma Jones
2. Brooke Weston 2006 - 2011
The Brooke Weston Academy year 11 prom at Holiday Inn in summer 2010
Photo: Kelly Cooper
3. Brooke Weston 2006 - 2011
A 2010 writing workshop at the Rockingham Forest Hotel with author Steve Bowkett and students, with Zoe Cummings and Daniel Bartlett in the foreground
Photo: Alan Castle
4. Brooke Weston 2006 - 2011
Josh Hilton (16) Luke Saville (17) and James Chalkley (16), and standing Bekah Hadley (17) who helped Corus Tubes come up with an engineering solution in 2010
Photo: Steve Footitt