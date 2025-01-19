Look around beautiful Northamptonshire village home on the market now

By William Carter
Published 19th Jan 2025, 07:00 BST
A home in Hill Farm Court, Mears Ashby has arrived on the market this week, in need of a new owner.

The property is a single-storey barn conversion with two bedrooms, a generous walk-in shower, an open-plan space featuring a dining area and a relaxed day lounge, and off-road driveway parking for up to 3 vehicles, all with an asking price of £575,000.

The listing reads: “Mears Ashby offers convenient access to Sywell Reservoir, Beckworth Emporium and Earls Barton village. Mears Ashby boasts a vibrant community, welcoming atmosphere and the popular Griffins Head Pub.”

One-storey barn-conversion on the market now in Mears Ashby's Hill Farm Court

1. See inside this Northamptonshire village home on the market now

One-storey barn-conversion on the market now in Mears Ashby's Hill Farm Court Photo: Hawksbys

Photo Sales
One-storey barn-conversion on the market now in Mears Ashby's Hill Farm Court

2. See inside this Northamptonshire village home on the market now

One-storey barn-conversion on the market now in Mears Ashby's Hill Farm Court Photo: Hawksbys

Photo Sales
One-storey barn-conversion on the market now in Mears Ashby's Hill Farm Court

3. See inside this Northamptonshire village home on the market now

One-storey barn-conversion on the market now in Mears Ashby's Hill Farm Court Photo: Hawksbys

Photo Sales
One-storey barn-conversion on the market now in Mears Ashby's Hill Farm Court

4. See inside this Northamptonshire village home on the market now

One-storey barn-conversion on the market now in Mears Ashby's Hill Farm Court Photo: Hawksbys

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonshireBeckworth Emporium
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice