Earls Barton Medical Centre and Penvale Park Surgery in Northampton have found a new long-term provider, as ‘a group of experienced GPs’ have banded together to provide a service to registered patients, beginning from April 1, 2024.

The practices were taken over by Care Quality Commission (CQC) appointed caretakers in July last year with Albany House Medical Centre, based in Wellingborough, providing services to patients during the search to appoint a more permanent provider.

Dr J Trivedi, Dr B Sidhu, and Mr D Shah have experience of working both locally and in other areas of the country, and are fully committed to continuing and enhancing ‘the excellent standard of care you have always received.’

They said: “Our aim is simple yet paramount: to ensure the highest level of satisfaction and care for both our patients and staff.

"As experienced professionals in general practice and healthcare, we bring a collective wealth of knowledge and skills, which we are eager to employ for the benefit of the Earls Barton and Penvale Park community.

“Our approach to healthcare is holistic, patient-centred, and innovative. We believe in fostering a supportive and collaborative environment, not just for our patients but also for our valued staff. The dedication of the staff here has always been instrumental in providing exceptional care, and we look forward to working alongside each one of you.

“We understand that change can bring a mix of emotions, and we want to assure you that our primary focus is on a seamless transition with minimal disruption to the services you rely on. In the coming weeks, we will be available to meet and interact with you, to listen to your needs, answer any questions, and gather insights that will guide us in making your experience at the medical centre even better.

“Together, we are committed to enhancing the health and well-being of our community. We look forward to a future filled with advancements, achievements and, above all, the continued health of our patients and the satisfaction of our staff.

“Thank you for welcoming us into your community. We are truly honoured to serve you and look forward to a long and rewarding journey together.”

Magistrates ruled in July 2021 that patients at Earls Barton Medical Centre, which also runs Penvale Park surgery, were ‘put at risk as a result of poor supervision, administration and training’.

In November 2022, a provider was selected to take over the running of the Earls Barton and Northampton surgeries, but was later abandoned due to ‘operational issues’ by the Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), meaning the service was left without long-term governance.

Now, bosses are ‘delighted’ that the new GPs will bring their expertise.

An NHS spokesman said: “Northamptonshire ICB would like to thank Albany House Medical Centre for acting as a caretaker practice to the registered patients at Earls Barton Medical Centre and Penvale Park Surgery while we worked to find a long-term provider.

“We recognise this process has taken longer than we anticipated, and we are grateful to them for ensuring continuity of care to patients.”