Higham Ferrers’ long-serving Mayor's Sergeant, David Wicks, has announced his retirement from the role he has carried out for nearly 44 years.

Mr Wicks retiring from the role due to health issues having served an impressive 44 mayors, alongside seven town clerks – he is also well known locally as a popular panto dame.

As Mayor's Sergeant he paraded the ceremonial mace to ‘add dignity and grace’ to council proceedings and to assist the Mayor during their civic year.

During his duties Mr Wicks officiated at the Mayor's Civic Service, Remembrance Sundays, the Christmas Sparkle light switch on, the Bedesmans' Day Services and the Town Carol Services, as well as the monthly council meetings.

Higham Ferrers, Bedesmans' Parade. David Wicks Mayor's Sergeant leads the Bedesmen from the town hall 2008/National World

Leader of the Higham Ferrers Town Council, Cllr Tony Reading, said: "I have known David for over 26 years of his near 44 as the Higham Ferrers' Town Council's Mayor's Sergeant.

"I would regularly exchange ‘one liners’ with him, although his were always quicker and better honed by his many years on stage during the pantomime season. He will be a hard act for anyone to follow.”

Paying tribute to Mr Wicks Higham Ferrers town councillors added: “David, who has been the Mayor's Sergeant and Mace-Bearer, has been a big part of ceremonial occasions in the town. He has always made sure, whether it's a town council meeting or ceremonial occasion, that everything is carried out punctually and professionally.

"Thank you for your extraordinary 44 years of dedicated service. Your attention to tradition, especially during the magical Christmas Sparkle, has brought joy to generations. Your warm welcomes during school visits and council chamber tours have inspired countless young minds. With unwavering care, you've ensured Mayors are dressed – and sometimes undressed! – with dignity and humour, always ready for duty. Your loyalty, grace, and behind-the-scenes devotion have helped uphold the ceremonial heart of our town. We are deeply grateful and wish you a well-earned and sparkling retirement.”

Higham Ferrers, panto dame David Wicks in Jack and the Beanstalk/National World

Last Christmas Mr Wicks played his 39th pantomime dame in Rapunzel at Castle Theatre in Wellingborough.

In Higham Ferrers the role of Mayor's Sergeant can be traced back to at least 1420. The Higham Ferrers Mace Mr Wicks carried is silver gilt, weighing 2.5 kilograms with the head bearing an open arched crown with orb and cross.