Emergency services are at the scene of a collision that is currently blocking the A14 near Thrapston.

The A14 eastbound carriageways between J13 and J15 are blocked due to a collision involving two lorries.

Tailbacks of seven miles backing up from Kettering have been reported, causing an estimated one-hour delay for motorists.

File picture

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Northants Police and Northants Fire and Rescue are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene providing assistance with traffic management.

“There is currently seven miles of congestion on approach to the incident causing 60 minute delays above normal travel time.

“Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra time and consider alternative routes if possible.”

Traffic has backed up on approaches to the scene with knock-on effects for the A45, A605 and Titchmarsh.