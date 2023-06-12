News you can trust since 1897
Long delays on A14 as collision blocks carriageways near Thrapston

Motorists should use alternative routes
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:35 BST

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision that is currently blocking the A14 near Thrapston.

The A14 eastbound carriageways between J13 and J15 are blocked due to a collision involving two lorries.

Tailbacks of seven miles backing up from Kettering have been reported, causing an estimated one-hour delay for motorists.

File pictureFile picture
File picture
A spokesman for National Highways said: “Northants Police and Northants Fire and Rescue are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene providing assistance with traffic management.

“There is currently seven miles of congestion on approach to the incident causing 60 minute delays above normal travel time.

“Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra time and consider alternative routes if possible.”

Traffic has backed up on approaches to the scene with knock-on effects for the A45, A605 and Titchmarsh.

Wellingborough commuter Carly Roberts said: “There’s lorries and lorries galore with people standing outside their cars near Titchmarsh – it’s really bad.”

