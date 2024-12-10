A crash on the A14 is causing delays for drivers using the dual carriageway west of Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services are on the scene with tailbacks on the eastbound side between Junction 4 (Rothwell) and Junction 2 (Kelmarsh).

National Highways expect the road to be clear between 10.45am and 11am today (Tuesday, December 10) with a return to ‘normal traffic conditions’ expected between 11.45am and midday.

The incident involved a lorry and two cars.

There are currently delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic.