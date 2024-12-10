Long delays on A14 after multiple vehicle crash near Rothwell

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 10th Dec 2024, 09:39 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 11:14 BST
A crash on the A14 is causing delays for drivers using the dual carriageway west of Kettering.

Emergency services are on the scene with tailbacks on the eastbound side between Junction 4 (Rothwell) and Junction 2 (Kelmarsh).

National Highways expect the road to be clear between 10.45am and 11am today (Tuesday, December 10) with a return to ‘normal traffic conditions’ expected between 11.45am and midday.

The incident involved a lorry and two cars.

There are currently delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic.

