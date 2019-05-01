Long Buckby Post Office services to return to village

The Post Office is planning to re-open Long Buckby Post Office with extended opening hours.

It will be one of the new local style branches where Post Office services will be delivered from an open-plan till alongside the retail counter.

Long Buckby Post Office, which had been based at 4 High Street, Long Buckby, has been closed since February 2018 due to the resignation of the Postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises, which the Post Office does not own, for Post Office use.

Post Office services will now be restored at The Co-op, also in High Street, from Friday, May 24.

The planned opening hours are Monday to Saturday 7am to 10pm and Sundays 10am to 4pm.

This will provide 81 hours of Post Office service a week.

Post Office multiples account executive Mike Ball said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their views on the plan.

Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered. The consultation will close on May 23.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 396226.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.