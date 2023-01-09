A 19-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being caught in Kettering’s Meadow Road with class A drugs.

Nicholas Thomas of Horsenden Crescent in Ealing, London, made off from Operation Revive proactive officers on Thursday, January 5, before being detained nearby and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quantity of controlled class A drugs was recovered and Thomas was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession intent to supply a controlled class A drug before being charged with the offence.

File picture

Thomas appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (January 6) and pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was remanded in custody until February 20, when he will appear at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad