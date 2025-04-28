Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wellingborough man who has lost more than 20 stone has successfully crossed the finishing line of his first marathon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Henley signed up for the 26.2mile challenge on his journey to fitness that’s seen him lose 20 stone (280lbs or 127kg).

The 51-year-old athletics field official has been reaping the rewards of his weight loss with a new found love of running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crossing the line with a time of six hours, 30 minutes and 33 seconds, Adam is now taking it easy to rest his feet.

Proud - Adam Henley finished the London Marathon /Adam Henley

He said: “I’m just so thrilled with how it’s gone. It was hard, it was hot, it was challenging. I started off OK but by Tower Bridge I was starting to cramp. I forced myself to run over Tower Bridge because I’ve always wanted to run over Tower Bridge. Then I felt sorry for myself and I walked into Docklands and then the six-hour thirty pacer went past me and I thought – let’s follow her. So I did and crossed the line with a time of six hours, 30 minutes and 33 seconds.”

After shifting so much weight, people have been failing to recognise the super slimmer – another ‘victory’ for Adam.

He said: “I ran into a Commonwealth Games athletics organiser on The Mall and he didn’t recognise me three years later – these are the non scale victories to live for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Henley at the finish line of the London Marathon/Adam Henley

"The marathon was a weird mix of frustration and elation - a typical first marathon I guess but I’m proud and frustrated. Proud because I managed to run the first 20k which was a personal best – I’ve not yet run all the way in my two half marathons, and frustrated that I started to cramp – the next one will be easier now that I have confidence to complete this one.”

Far from being put off, Adam is now taking it easy before taking on a half marathon in Exeter.

He said: “I’m not meant to run for most of the next fortnight - I am feeling a little tender on the feet but I’ve no actual blisters.

“I’ve entered London 2026 ballot with a guaranteed consolation entry into Brighton 26 so my second marathon is next year. That one will be a lot less pressure and for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Henley Slimming World's 'biggest loser' in 2023, and his before picture

As well as completing his goal, Adam has raised £2,958 so far for Alzheimer’s Research UK running with the Slimming World team.

He added: “Thanks to all who have donated - it has meant so much to me.”

To donate to Adam’s fundraising go to https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/adam-henley