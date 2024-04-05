Lodge Park students were among 575 to perform at the DRET secondary music festival. Image: DRET

Music students from Lodge Park Academy in Corby join hundreds of other students from the David Ross Education Trust (DRET) as they met to rehearse and perform at the trust’s annual Secondary Music Festival.

About 575 students from across the trust started their musical day by splitting into two groups - singers and instrumentalists - to rehearse ‘Hope and Glory’ by Pete Letanka, a piece written as a reimagining of Elgar’s ‘Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1’.

Students were also treated to a concert by the renowned Berkeley Ensemble who performed their favourite 14 compositions from DRET’s composition challenge, including a piece by Lodge Park A-level music student Emily Burlington.

Emily said: “I loved working with them and hearing it the way I imagined.

“It was good how receptive they were of my feedback, and I am so grateful to them for engaging with me and helping me to improve my work.”

There were four separate concerts from all 11 DRET secondary schools in the afternoon, which saw the Lodge Park Academy choir perform ‘For the Beauty of the Earth’ by John Rutter and ‘Shallow’ by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Members of the Berkeley Ensemble adjudicated and commented that the choir had ‘a beautiful sound’ and ‘the storytelling was fantastic.’

Year 12 singers performed ‘Problem’ by Ariana Grande as an a capella quartet, receiving full marks from adjudicators. The communication between the four performers was described as ‘amazing’.

All students performed ‘Hope and Glory’ together, as a finale.

Lodge Park executive principal Sue Jones said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for our students to collaborate with their peers from across the trust while receiving guidance from renowned, professional musicians.

“At DRET, we are committed to providing a world-class education for all our students and providing access to a broad range of enriching cultural experiences such as this one is essential.

"Performing helps to build confidence and enables our students to fulfil their potential.

“We are incredibly proud that Emily’s composition was selected to be performed live at such a prestigious and historical concert hall and it has been inspiring to see the talent and dedication from all students in the Composition Challenge.