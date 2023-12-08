Best One in Spencer Court, Corby, will be home to the town's new Post Office

Corby is to get a new Post Office after its previous incarnation shut down.

The service had been running inside Heron Foods since the old Post Office inside Co-op closed in 2016.

But in October Heron Foods pulled out and the town centre was left without its own Post Office.

Now the firm has announced that the service will reopen in Best One in Spencer Court.

It is believed there was significant competition to run the Post Office.

The announcement means counter services will now be available 55 hours per week.

Allison Wallace, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

“The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.

“We are keen to restore this branch to the area as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.”

The branch is due to open on Wednesday, January 31, at 1pm.

In the interim alternative branches include:

- Studfall Ave Post Office, Studfall Avenue

- Rockingham Road Post Office in The Jamb

There will be two screened Post Office serving positions at Corby Post Office. Post Office opening hours will be: Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Customers can share their views during a consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 410226, before January 19.