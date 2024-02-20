Local traders to attend artisan market in Rushden High Street this April to celebrate St George's Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
People local to Rushden will have the opportunity to buy gifts, baked goods and other items from local traders at an Artisan market in celebration of St George’s Day in the town centre on April 20.
From 10am until 3pm, the High Street will feature a host of local outlets the weekend before the annual holiday for the patron saint of England.
A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “Immerse yourself in a day showcasing an array of artisanal delights, local crafts and delicious treats, and indulge your senses as you wander through stalls adorned with handcrafted treasures, from bespoke jewellery to handmade homeware.
“Discover unique gifts and souvenirs, crafted by talented artisans from the local community.
“Bring the whole family and join us as we come together to celebrate English heritage and community spirit at the Rushden Artisan Market.”
Spaces for a stall are still available, and those looking to occupy a spot in the upcoming market should contact [email protected].