Local sweet shop worker does it again

Billy, who has Down's Syndrome himself, is passionate about raising awareness and funds for the Down's Syndrome Association. To help Billy achieve his aims, the team at Sweet Futures have all worked together to help him create a new version of his "Billy's Pouch". The sweet pouch is packed full, with 500g of his favourite sweets and has rave reviews.

Sweet Futures is donating £1 to the DSA, for every sweet pouch sold. They are flying off the shelves!

To get your "Billy's Pouch" and support Billy in his mission, head to Kettering town centre and get one from ‘The Shop’ on Gold Street, or order online for delivery (https://www.sweetfutures.shop)

Billy's Pouch