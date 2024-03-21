Local sweet shop worker does it again

Billy, who last year featured on BBC Look East and BBC Breakfast News, managed to raise over £1000 for the Down's Syndrome Association. This year, he has bigger plans and is asking everyone to help him raise even more.
By Geoff LittlewoodContributor
Published 21st Mar 2024, 10:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Billy, who has Down's Syndrome himself, is passionate about raising awareness and funds for the Down's Syndrome Association. To help Billy achieve his aims, the team at Sweet Futures have all worked together to help him create a new version of his "Billy's Pouch". The sweet pouch is packed full, with 500g of his favourite sweets and has rave reviews.

Sweet Futures is donating £1 to the DSA, for every sweet pouch sold. They are flying off the shelves!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To get your "Billy's Pouch" and support Billy in his mission, head to Kettering town centre and get one from ‘The Shop’ on Gold Street, or order online for delivery (https://www.sweetfutures.shop)

Most Popular
Billy's PouchBilly's Pouch
Billy's Pouch

Sweet Futures, a local service provision for young people with additional needs, is based at one of Northamptonshire's largest traditional sweet shops, ‘The Shop’, in Kettering town centre. ‘The Shop’ provides crucial opportunities for young people to learn new skills, build self-confidence and work as part of a team, in a real work environment.

Related topics:BillyKetteringNorthamptonshire