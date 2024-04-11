Local man battling cancer raises cash for Kettering General Hospital wing where he's being treated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Irchester man presented a cheque for £1,045 to Kettering General Hospital on March 27 as part of his bid to raise cash for the people who are assisting his fight against bowel and colon cancer.

Graeme Scott is undergoing chemotherapy following a diagnosis in June last year, and when the opportunity arose to give something back, he did so by way of a donation to the hospital's Centenary Wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “The Centenary Wing has been fantastic to us, the staff are wonderful. They can’t do enough for me, so I felt it was appropriate to raise funds that could benefit the staff and patients there.

Graeme presented the cheque to Kettering General Hospital on March 27

“I’ve been quite humbled by the treatment that I’ve been receiving, even though it’s a struggle for me with what I’m going through.

“I just think it’s important to give something back, even if it’s just financial. It gives me a real buzz to know it's going somewhere local, and specifically going to where I wanted it to go and not just get swallowed up.”

Graeme, 52, is on the committee of the Sixfields Travel Club, who gave him seven signed, framed Northampton Town Football Club shirts, to auction off to help assist KGH by providing quality of life improvements like heated blankets, more entertainment, and ‘things that help people along to make the journey as easy as possible.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Centenary Wing is a purpose built unit at KGH that specialises in the care of oncology patients requiring treatment for cancer diagnoses, including specialist trained staff delivering chemotherapy.