'Local heroes' to turn on Kettering Christmas lights as annual event to feature live music, stalls and family activities

Kettering’s Christmas lights will be switched on ahead of this year’s festivities on November 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The switch-on event will see more than 30 stallholders, street entertainment, traditional brass music from Kettering Town Silver Band and a light-up table football tournament come to Market Square and along Sheep Street to usher in the festive season.

There will also be live music from No Angels band, performances from the ISM Music Academy Show Choir, performers from the Lighthouse Theatre pantomime, St Peter’s School Choir, Wicky Bear, Santa and the ‘ultimate disco’ from DJ and compere Bill Burton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lights will be turned on by a pair of ‘local heroes’, who were selected because of their positive impact on the community.

The town lights will be switched on by local heroes Dave Bull, who works at KSN Clothing, and James Garside who set up The Kettering Brotherhood mental health support group and Love Kettering

Cllr Ben Jameson, mayor of Kettering, said: “Since becoming mayor nearly six months ago, I’ve been constantly inspired by the strength of Kettering’s community – from those who care for others in need, to those who make people from all backgrounds feel welcome in our diverse town, and those who empower others to make a difference.

"Choosing just one person was incredibly difficult because there are so many deserving candidates - a real testament to Kettering as a town full of people who give back.

“I’ve selected James Garside and Dave Bull.

"James, for his work bringing people together through Love Kettering and supporting individuals through The Kettering Brotherhood, a weekly men’s meeting group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dave, for showing exactly what makes Kettering’s High Street special through his work at KSN - that joy of human interaction you can’t get out of town or online, and which he passes on to everyone he meets, inspiring others to do the same.

“Both are worthy winners, and I can’t wait to share the stage with them on Thursday, November 27.”

The pair who were chosen to switch on the town’s Christmas lights were put forward following the ‘Hunt for a Hero appeal’ and subsequently chosen by the mayor after hundreds of local people nominated them for the honour.

Dave Bull said: “I’m really excited to be chosen to switch the Christmas lights on - I’ve often gone to see them be switched on and never expected to be asked to do it. I worked in Kettering for many years at Fuller cafe and for the last few years at KSN and I absolutely love meeting people and putting smiles on people’s faces. I’m super excited to press the button and hope it makes everyone smile.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Garside added: “I’m honoured to have been nominated to switch on the Christmas lights this year. Kettering has an incredible number of community heroes, groups and projects across our town and, through my work with Love Kettering, I feel lucky to get to see them in action every day.

"Often they go under the radar because they are so focused on making our town a better place to live, but it gives me hope that, despite all the uncertainty in the world, we still have so many people coming together to rebuild a community we can be proud of.”

The switch on will also feature a performance by Darcey Burnham, winner of The Seb Factor, a competition set up in memory of Sebastian Nunney, who turned the lights on Kettering in 2023.

The switch-on will begin at 4pm and is free to attend, with closures to surrounding roads from midday as organisers prepare for the event.