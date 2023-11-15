Local Freemasons help out with Poppy appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Throughout the UK, thousands of Poppy Collectors do such an amazing job in the period leading to this important weekend, but more help is always needed and this year Bob Smith, a member of The Lodge of United Services in the area, arranged with the RBL to utilise space in shopping centres across Northamptonshire and Peterborough, which enabled more volunteers to go out onto the streets with collection tins.

Over 80 Freemasons across four supermarket sites in Peterborough, Northampton, Kettering and Wellingborough assisted as volunteer collectors over the week from 6th to 11th November with some doing more than one shift. The collection stands were stocked with regular poppies as well as wristbands, ceramic poppies, key rings, shopping fobs and much more, in Northampton Aldi, Kettering Asda and Wellingborough Tescos, plus other locations around the Province, and the response from the public has been astounding. Assistance was also given by Freemasons delivering poppies to schools, pubs and offices around the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Constant, Local head of The Freemasons locally said: “Feedback from our members has been that they very much enjoyed volunteering and the interaction with the public. We were humbled by the support and generosity of all and very much look forward to being involved again next year.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...