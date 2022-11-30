News you can trust since 1897
One of Santa's elves with the surplus stock

Local firm donates surplus stock to help spread some Christmas cheer to families at Diamond Preschool in Wellingborough

The firm behind the generous gesture wants to remain anonymous

By Stephanie Weaver
2 hours ago

It was a secret santa with a difference for these children as a local firm donated a sackful of surplus stock to spread some Christmas cheer.

Diamond Preschool off Oakway in Wellingborough was recently contacted by a local company who had surplus stock and wanted to donate to a local charity.

A spokesman for the pre-school told the Northants Telegraph: “As we are a charity-run, non-profit pre-school, we gladly accepted this offer.

"We held a free raffle to our parents to help them with the cost of Christmas by providing tree decorations and lights to spread some Christmas cheer.

"All parents and staff at Diamond Preschool were very grateful to the firm who wish to remain anonymous.”

So while the identity of the firm stays secret, they can rest assured that this very generous gesture has been hugely appreciated by these children and their families in the run-up to Christmas.

1. Ready for Christmas

It was all smiles at the pre-school for the Christmas raffle

Photo: Diamond Preschool

2. Feeling festive

Some of the items donated to Diamond Preschool

Photo: Diamond Preschool

3. Spreading some Christmas cheer

The youngsters seemed very pleased on the day

Photo: Diamond Preschool

4. Deck the halls

Checking out the Christmas decorations

Photo: Diamond Preschool

