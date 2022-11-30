The firm behind the generous gesture wants to remain anonymous

It was a secret santa with a difference for these children as a local firm donated a sackful of surplus stock to spread some Christmas cheer.

Diamond Preschool off Oakway in Wellingborough was recently contacted by a local company who had surplus stock and wanted to donate to a local charity.

A spokesman for the pre-school told the Northants Telegraph: “As we are a charity-run, non-profit pre-school, we gladly accepted this offer.

"We held a free raffle to our parents to help them with the cost of Christmas by providing tree decorations and lights to spread some Christmas cheer.

"All parents and staff at Diamond Preschool were very grateful to the firm who wish to remain anonymous.”

So while the identity of the firm stays secret, they can rest assured that this very generous gesture has been hugely appreciated by these children and their families in the run-up to Christmas.

1. Ready for Christmas It was all smiles at the pre-school for the Christmas raffle Photo: Diamond Preschool Photo Sales

2. Feeling festive Some of the items donated to Diamond Preschool Photo: Diamond Preschool Photo Sales

3. Spreading some Christmas cheer The youngsters seemed very pleased on the day Photo: Diamond Preschool Photo Sales

4. Deck the halls Checking out the Christmas decorations Photo: Diamond Preschool Photo Sales