A new short film that celebrates the spirit of Northamptonshire has been released by Northampton Film Festival on YouTube, which features shooting locations in Wellingborough, Corby and Boughton House.

This coincides with a handful of films being screened as part of a two-week festival at Northampton Filmhouse from May 22 until June 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival director Becky Carrier said: “We continue to celebrate the revolutionary spirit of the people of Northamptonshire through our selection of films from up-and-coming and established filmmakers from the county, as well as selections that speak to that spirit made by others across Britain.

Northants: Kind of a Big Deal is a community project that features locations all around the county

"In the run-up to the festival this year, Northampton Film Festival took their Rebels and Revolutionaries manifesto to the Northamptonshire community and challenged them to produce a short film that they felt captured the county’s unique spirit.

"So far, with the support of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, over 120 volunteers have been involved in the Northants: Kind of a Big Deal film.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight-minute film features locations in the North Northamptonshire area, including Adrenaline Alley, the Corby Cube, Wellingborough Zoo and Boughton House, showcasing the best of Northamptonshire.

The film festival ‘aims to use the powerful world of film and the creative industries to empower Northants residents, shine a spotlight on Northamptonshire, and contribute to a stronger identity for the county.’

Boughton House near Kettering was a chosen location for the short film

Becky added: “We are really excited to share the results of our community project to produce a manifesto of sorts for the county about what makes Northamptonshire tick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From Northamptonshire’s pivotal role in the making of Parliament, as well as in the plot to explosively demolish it, to its dissident scholars who dared to oppose the Crown, causing King Henry III to issue a Royal Decree to dissolve the University of Northampton.

“Homage is also paid to the accomplishments of outstanding women like Margaret Bondfield, Britain’s first female cabinet minister and privy counsellor as well as more recent heroes like national scooter champion Jayden Sharman and BMX Olympic Bronze Medallist Declan Brookes at the internationally-renowned Adrenaline Alley in Corby.”