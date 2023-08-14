Local family opens new diner on Priors Hall estate to fill last remaining shop unit in village square

The Village Kitchen Diner. Images: Priors Hall Park

A community in Corby has welcomed the latest addition to its shopping centre as a new diner opens its doors.

The Village Kitchen Diner fills the last remaining unit at Priors Hall Park’s Holland Square and will be run by the Walsh family who already run mobile food venues at Weldon Cricket Club and RB Tools.

The fully-licensed diner will open seven days a week, serving everything from breakfast to lunches, snacks, kebabs, pizzas, burgers and more. Visitors can dine inside, outside or take away their food and enjoy at home.

The Walsh family, born and bred in nearby Weldon, had seen their own village crying out for a takeaway for many years. Within just 50 days of planning, on January 18, 2020, The Village Kitchen opened for the first time at Weldon Cricket Club.

The enterprise is now a well-known name in Weldon, serving freshly prepared, high-quality food for hungry customers. Opening their first full time restaurant builds on the success of their other ventures including a second mobile unit outside RB Tools in Corby.

The launch of The Village Kitchen’s diner sees all of the units now open at the Holland Square District Centre, which is home to a supermarket, six retail units and four smaller units for local start-ups.

The shops now include: Sainsbury’s Local; Rascal’s Barber; Platinum Lounge Hair Salon; Priors Hall Dental; Harley’s Furrytail Beautique; Rutland Veterinary Centre; Priors Hall Pharmacy; The Village Kitchen; Priors Kitchen and Serenity on Priors.

The Village Kitchen owner Jamie Walsh said: “As a local family and small business we were overwhelmed to be chosen to join Priors Hall Park. In our first few weeks we have met so many lovely people and also welcomed some of them to our small, friendly, family of staff.

"We continue to learn and strive to offer more than your usual takeaway. Thank you all for your support. Watch this space for more coming soon!”

Mark Redding from Urban&Civic, which manages the Priors Hall development, said: “We’re delighted to welcome The Village Kitchen to Priors Hall Park.

"We’ve been very selective in choosing the new occupants and have been able to give opportunities for local businesses, creating a blend of high quality complementary services in a vibrant district centre.

“The new district centre, at the heart of Priors Hall Park, provides a focal point for the development by offering a range of services within walking distance from residents’ homes.

Priors Hall Park, built on a former iron ore quarry, is now home to more than 1,650 homes. Construction started way back in 2008 and the first homes were occupied in 2010. At that time, the estate was dubbed ‘Britain’s biggest building site’.

Once complete, Priors Hall Park will have 5,325 new homes in total, with two new primary schools, additional formal open spaces, sports pitches and community facilities to be delivered.