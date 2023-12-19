Local Dunelm Store ‘Delivers Joy’ to care home residents
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dunelm’s “Delivering Joy” campaign is a charitable initiative that aims to spread festive cheer to people in the local community who might otherwise go without. The staff and residents of Elm Bank care home were overwhelmed with happiness when the Dunelm Community Champions arrived bearing Christmas gifts for their residents.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at the home, said: “We would like to send a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of the Dunelm Kettering team and all the amazing local people who have contributed to this wonderful campaign. The generosity, love and thoughtfulness behind each gift has made us all believe that Christmas miracles really can come true!"
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all at Elm Bank Care Home.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.