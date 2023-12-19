Local Dunelm Store ‘Delivers Joy’ to care home residents

Elm Bank care home in Kettering would like to say a huge THANK YOU to Dunelm Kettering for making their residents Christmas wishes come true with a sleigh full of joy!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dunelm’s “Delivering Joy” campaign is a charitable initiative that aims to spread festive cheer to people in the local community who might otherwise go without. The staff and residents of Elm Bank care home were overwhelmed with happiness when the Dunelm Community Champions arrived bearing Christmas gifts for their residents.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at the home, said: “We would like to send a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of the Dunelm Kettering team and all the amazing local people who have contributed to this wonderful campaign. The generosity, love and thoughtfulness behind each gift has made us all believe that Christmas miracles really can come true!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all at Elm Bank Care Home.

Dunelm Delivering Joy