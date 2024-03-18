Local community foundation opens fund to support rural communities after raising almost £140,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rural Community Needs Fund is the foundation’s first to focus solely on rural Northamptonshire and will award grants of up to £10,000 to charities, community groups and volunteer-led organisations working to address urgent needs within rural communities, such as access to community transport, fuel poverty, refurbishment of community building and equipment, access to wellbeing and health services, activities and education services for young people and support for older people.

Rachel McGrath, CEO at Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “The Rural Community Needs Fund is the result of support from our incredibly generous donors and partners, and match funding from the Constance Travis Charitable Trust.

At Northamptonshire Community Foundation, we’re passionate about improving the lives of all our county’s residents, so we’re thrilled to be able to launch this fund to focus on those living in our local rural areas. With grant awards of up to £10,000, we’re able to ensure that groups and projects across rural Northamptonshire can have life-changing positive impacts on their beneficiaries.”

Community Larder at Woodford Halse

Northamptonshire Community Foundation launched their Shining a Spotlight on Rural Community Needs appeal in March 2023, to ensure rural communities receive their fair share of funding.

Northamptonshire ACRE (Action with Communities in Rural England), an independent charity working within rural Northamptonshire to improve resident’s quality of life, partnered with the foundation to launch the appeal, lending their expertise in rural communities to ensure that the most urgent needs could be highlighted and met by proceeds of the appeal.

Following the launch of the Rural Community Needs Fund, Elaine O’Leary, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire ACRE, said: “Just like Northamptonshire Community Foundation, at Northamptonshire ACRE we are committed to taking action to improve the lives of residents living in our local rural communities. That’s why we were delighted to partner on the foundation’s Shining a Spotlight on Rural Community Needs appeal and why we are very excited about the launch of the Rural Community Needs Fund.

This fund will be invaluable to the volunteer groups who selflessly deliver much needed support to residents in their community, whether helping to run the village hall, set up village events and activities or funding raising to improve the lives of the citizens in their village.”

Applications to the Rural Community Needs Fund are now open and will close on Friday 5 April 2024. To find out more about the fund, and to fill in the application form, visit https://www.ncf.uk.com/rural-community-needs-fund.