Local charity starts winter appeal to keep elderly neighbours fed, warm and well

Northamptonshire Community Foundation has launched their Warm this Winter appeal, to tackle fuel poverty amongst the county’s older and vulnerable residents.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This appeal has been running every winter since 2010 and has so far raised more than £255,000 to protect the most in-need members of our local communities.

The foundation is encouraging anyone who can to donate to the Warm this Winter appeal, which will fund grant awards to local community groups and charities who support those experiencing financial hardship. Donations can made via the Warm this Winter JustGiving page: Warm This Winter - JustGiving

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Jones, Head of Giving and Development at Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “The ongoing cost of living crisis means that this winter will be one of the toughest we have faced for decades, and Northamptonshire’s older and vulnerable residents will struggle.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation's Warm this Winter appeal

“Our recently published Northamptonshire Hidden Needs Report shows that over 18% of the population in North and West Northamptonshire are pensioners, many of whom are already anxious about rising bills. We’ve launched our Warm this Winter Appeal to provide these residents with a lifeline, and we urge anyone who can to donate and show their support.”

In previous years, Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s winter appeals have supported charities including The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, who provided one-off mini payments to members of their social clubs struggling with their energy bills; Favell Day Services, who helped their members purchase cold weather clothing and accessories; and Renew169 Wellbeing Café, who hosted cooking and exercise classes and provided their visitors with warm, home-cooked food.

Kate Yuill, Service Manager at Favell Day Services said: “We provide quality day care services for adults living with complex physical needs and health conditions. The grant we received from Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Winter Wellbeing Fund has made a significant difference in enabling our members to enjoy winter and to get outside, which has been a huge boost to their physical and mental wellbeing during what is usually a cold and difficult time for many of the people we work with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad