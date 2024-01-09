Accommodation Concern, a charity working to prevent and relieve poverty and homelessness based in Kettering, has achieved a significant milestone by helping its service users achieve over £2 million in financial gains in 2023.

The charity’s efforts have helped many individuals and families in the community to claim eligible benefits and access grants that help them to improve their lives.

Helen Aird, Vice Chair of Trustees at Accommodation Concern said “We are thrilled to have achieved this milestone. The team have not only dealt with a significant increase in the number of people they’ve been able to help, but they’ve also increased the average amount of financial gain per client by 25% compared to 2022.

"I’m proud of the difference Accommodation Concern is making for local people. The impact of this in the current difficult financial climate shouldn’t be underestimated.”

Accommodation Concern has been providing support to the community since 1987, and this achievement is a reflection of the charity’s commitment to making a difference in people’s lives.

Jo Moore the charity’s CEO said, “We are proud to have made a positive impact in the lives of Northamptonshire residents and on the local economy and look forward to continuing our work in the community in 2024”