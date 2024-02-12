Inspired by Chinese culture and traditions, the home was decorated with hanging red lanterns and parasols. Residents learnt all about the traditions and superstitions of Chinese New Year.

Head chef Jennifer Briggs cooked up an oriental feast for lunch as a visiting Chinese Dragon greeted every resident wishing them continued good health and handing out brightly coloured golden fortune cookies.

Nikki Allen, General Manager of Barchester’s Collingtree Park said: “We have had a wonderful day welcoming the 2024 Chinese ‘Year of the Dragon’. It’s been smiles all round. Our residents loved the staffs’ vibrant costumes, oriental delights and meeting the dragon!”

Doreen, a resident at Collingtree Park said: “I love Chinese food, it's a real treat to celebrate something like this and learn all about different traditions.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Collingtree Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

