Local care home resident celebrates her 21st birthday

Patricia, a resident at Elm Bank, who was 84, was delighted to be celebrating her Leap Day birthday, making her just 21 years old. Patricia was born in Liverpool on the 29th of February 1940, at one minute past midnight. Usually she would celebrate her birthday on the 28th of February, alongside her parents' wedding anniversary. Elm Bank surprised Patricia with a gift that made her smile after discovering she was a huge fan of a progressive rock and metal band known as the ‘Dream Theatre’ from the United States.

Patricia said, “I was completely surprised with my gift, after having a lovely day out with my family and then coming back to my book. I was on a video call to my friend at the time of opening my gift, who lives in America, I didn't even know that the band had a book out. I have been to see the band over 60 times perform live, I used to follow all their tours around America”.

To end the day, Chef Sophie delighted Patricia with a lovely home baked cake saying, “it is not often I get to bake a 21st birthday cake for one of our residents”.

Leap Day Birthday Surprise

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura, said: “It was lovely to surprise Patricia with her gift on such a special birthday, the expression on her face when she opened her gift said it all”.

