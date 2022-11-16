Lloyd Griffith’s ‘One Tonne of Fun’ tour is set to make the rounds in 2023, and will be making an appearance at the Castle Theatre in Wellingborough on Tuesday, February 21.

Griffith has become a series regular in the Apple+ series Ted Lasso as well as making appearances on TV shows such as Soccer AM, Pointless Celebrities and A Question of Sport, but will take to the stage next year in what will be his biggest tour to date.

He will visit the county twice in two months with a stop at Northampton’s Royal and Derngate also scheduled on January 24.

The Grimsby-born comedian is also known for being a classically trained choral singer, with performances at Westminster Abbey, St George’s Chapel, and Windsor Castle under his belt.

Tickets are available for £21.95 and can be found by visiting https://lloydgriffith.com/.