Jack and Jill Day Nursery in Rushden is ‘extremely proud’ to have been handed a good grade following a visit from Ofsted.

Inspectors visited the Moor Road nursery on January 25, and credited the learning centre for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership, being given a good grade in all categories.

Their report said that ‘children are happy, engaged and have lots of fun in this busy and lively nursery.’

Jack and Jill Day Nursery in Moor Road, Rushden has retained its good grade from Ofsted

Bosses are pleased with the result, which is their first since an inspection in October 2018 where it also received a good grade.

Tanya Jenkinson, nursery manager at the pre-school, said: “All staff are extremely proud of the outcome.

"The staffing challenges we encounter now in early years is very real but we are extremely proud that we still have many long standing members of staff still here at Jack and Jill's after five-plus years, and some still here 25 to 30 years later.

"We will continue to deliver a good service and education in the setting.”

The report gave credit to the staff and how they develop ‘nurturing bonds’ with the 107 children aged up to four who currently attend the nursery.

It goes on to say that staff do well to help children improve their physical skills and support children to develop good independence.

Tracey Desborough, who also works at the Jack and Jill Nursery, added: “A good Ofsted grade is very important, we continue to work hard for 51 weeks of the year.

“Being recognised for doing a job well is incredibly important and I feel proud to work here.”

Tanya highlighted a particular passage from the report as a point of pride, which reads: “Support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities is highly effective. The manager and staff get to know these children well, working closely with their parents and outside agencies to be sure their needs are well met in the setting.”

The inspector spoke to several parents during the inspection and took account of their views.

The report goes on to say: “Partnership with parents and carers is a real strength of this setting. Parents speak highly of the manager and staff. They comment on the 'caring and nurturing staff' and that their child's needs are 'known and met'.

"All parents say they are listened to and helped to contribute to their child's development.”