Live theatre in Corby is back with a bang as 23 new shows are announced at the Core

Theres lots on this Autumn at the Core

The Core at Corby Cube has announced 23 new shows that have gone on sale to members this morning.

The theatre, which is inside the Corby Cube, has added extra shows to its autumn and winter programme now that Covid restrictions have been lifted.

This season provides shows for all the family, with Eric Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar live on stage, as well as Julia Donaldson’s The Smeds & Smoos and, from the creators of Dinosaur World Live, a brand new thrilling puppet adventure in Dragons & Mythical Beasts.

For the comedy lovers, the monthly comedy night Screaming Blue Murder is back, plus a new family-friendly comedy club on selected Saturday afternoons, Bangers & Mash.

America’s Got Talent magic act Mat Ricardo will also be performing his humorous yet awe-inspiring show The Extraordinary Gentleman straight from London’s West End.

Theatre fans will have a host of shows to enjoy, including a circus-theatre show from a professional strong woman exploring emotional strength, POWER and Stammer Mouth’s darkly comic grapple with the awkward task of expression in Just A Few Words.

Petticoat Council tells the empowering story of the first female council in Britain, while Eastern Angle’s heartfelt story of family life is told with truth, humour and tabla rhythm in Our White Skoda Octavia.

From live gigs to opera, this season has a host of musical options for audiences to explore.

Music lovers can experience The Merry Opera Company’s rendition of the Gilbert & Sullivan classic The Mikado, or have a Hard Day’s Night with critically acclaimed tribute The Cavern Beatles.

Much-loved bands The Illegal Eagles, Coldplace and The Phonics come to Corby, plus a celebration of Elton John in I’m Still Standing. The oldies-but-goodies will also tour to The Core, including the international best-sellers The American Four Tops and Space.

Accessible options from The Core’s season includes 2065, a dystopian story from Frozen Light for those with profound and multiple learning disabilities, and We All Wobble, a humorous non-verbal circus show, suitable for those deaf or hard-of-hearing.

Local community groups will get back on their feet at the venue, with a celebration of local young people at Northants Council’s Shape Dance, Youth Brass 2000 with The GUS Band, Corby Festival of Dance, plus Deep Roots Tall Trees will perform in Beyond Corby. The much-loved CATS pantomime will also make its return, with the community group taking to the stage with Beauty and The Beast in January.

The Core at Corby Cube’s priority is keeping all of their artists, staff and audiences safe and confident to attend and the venue is following all government guidelines in doing so. Currently, alongside an enhanced cleaning regime between shows, safe ventilation, paperless tickets and promotion of the Test & Trace app, there are also areas in the auditorium that continue to be socially distanced for a number of shows in the season.

The Core’s new selection of shows went on sale for Friends of The Core this morning, who will be offered special discounts on selected shows, no transaction fees, priority booking periods and exclusive offers on Christmas productions. To become a Friend and book the best seats, head to www.thecorecorby.com/support-us.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Saturday (July 31) at 11am.