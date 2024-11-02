LIVE Northampton Town V Kettering Town in the FA Cup Round 1 as the Poppies take on the Cobblers in their first derby in 35 years
The Cobblers and the Poppies meet for a winner-takes-all FA Cup head-to-head at Sixfields. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.
LIVE Cobblers V Poppies FA Cup Round 1
Ball numbers for tomorrow's draw
Kettering Town ball 24
Peterborough United 40
Harborough Town 38
The second round draw is tomorrow night at 7.45pm
It’ll be live on the BBC. Fingers crossed for Harborough Town at home?!
Here's some wonderful pictures from normal time of tonight's game. We'll have more later
Unbelievable stuff
Fans still going here at Sixfields
All the officials absolutely bomb onto the pitch
The players have run over to the fans
THAT'S IT. 2-1. They've done it.
Kettering are through to the second round of the FA Cup.
One minute to go
We can’t watch. NTFC fans are leaving.
It's cleared away
Fans willing Kettering on
We're into extra extra time
Free kick to NTFC on the edge of the area
Ball cleared away and NTFC are on the attack again
Some tired legs out there now
Marvin Sordell goes down on the edge of the area
Free kick for the Poppies in a dangerous area
Shot on target for Northampton
And the Kettering keeper’s there again. He hasn’t really put a foot wrong all night.
110 minutes on the clock and look at the scoreline
You can’t beat the magic of the FA Cup
We're at the break in extra time
Still 2-1 to the Poppies. They just have 15 more minutes to hold on.
Here's the goal as we face 20 more tense minutes
Nile Rangers' previous clubs include..
Coventry, Burton Albion, Colchester, Burnley, Charlton, Bolton, Tranmere, Wealsdstone and Watford. Now he’s a Poppies legend.
The scorer for Kettering was Nile Ranger
It’s as though it was written in the stars.