Live

LIVE Northampton Town V Kettering Town in the FA Cup Round 1 as the Poppies take on the Cobblers in their first derby in 35 years

By Kate Cronin and Alison Bagley
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 13:20 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 19:02 BST
It’s match day! Stay with us until the final whistle to follow all the action

The Cobblers and the Poppies meet for a winner-takes-all FA Cup head-to-head at Sixfields. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

LIVE Cobblers V Poppies FA Cup Round 1

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 20:38 BST

Ball numbers for tomorrow's draw

Kettering Town ball 24

Peterborough United 40

Harborough Town 38

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 20:24 BST

The second round draw is tomorrow night at 7.45pm

It’ll be live on the BBC. Fingers crossed for Harborough Town at home?!

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 20:20 BST

Here's some wonderful pictures from normal time of tonight's game. We'll have more later

https://www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/news/people/from-the-terraces-all-the-pictures-from-inside-the-ground-as-kettering-town-fc-took-on-northampton-town-at-sixfields-in-the-fa-cup-4850532

Kettering Town FC fans on the Sixfields Terraces in this evening's FA cup tieplaceholder image
Kettering Town FC fans on the Sixfields Terraces in this evening's FA cup tie
Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 20:13 BST

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 20:13 BST

Unbelievable stuff

Fans still going here at Sixfields

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 20:05 BST

All the officials absolutely bomb onto the pitch

The players have run over to the fans

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 20:05 BST

THAT'S IT. 2-1. They've done it.

Kettering are through to the second round of the FA Cup.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 20:04 BST

One minute to go

We can’t watch. NTFC fans are leaving.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 20:02 BST

It's cleared away

Fans willing Kettering on

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 20:02 BST

We're into extra extra time

Free kick to NTFC on the edge of the area

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 20:01 BST

Ball cleared away and NTFC are on the attack again

Some tired legs out there now

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 20:00 BST

Marvin Sordell goes down on the edge of the area

Free kick for the Poppies in a dangerous area

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 19:56 BST

Shot on target for Northampton

And the Kettering keeper’s there again. He hasn’t really put a foot wrong all night.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 19:56 BST

110 minutes on the clock and look at the scoreline

You can’t beat the magic of the FA Cup

placeholder image
NW
Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 19:47 BST

We're at the break in extra time

Still 2-1 to the Poppies. They just have 15 more minutes to hold on.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 19:39 BST

Here's the goal as we face 20 more tense minutes

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 19:38 BST

Nile Rangers' previous clubs include..

Coventry, Burton Albion, Colchester, Burnley, Charlton, Bolton, Tranmere, Wealsdstone and Watford. Now he’s a Poppies legend.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 19:36 BST

The scorer for Kettering was Nile Ranger

It’s as though it was written in the stars.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PoppiesCobblersSixfields
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice