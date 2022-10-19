Little Raven back at her Rushden home after missing pet dog found in Cambridgeshire

A Rushden family is ‘over the moon’ after being reunited with their tiny pet dog that went missing, reported stolen this month.

Claudia Ciuffi, her partner and her seven-year-old daughter had just moved to a new home with Raven, their one-year-old Jack Russell Terrier cross when the pup went missing.

At first, the family thought Raven had escaped from the back gate but a witness reported seeing a man picking up a dog fitting her description.

Raven has been found and returned to her Rushden home

On Monday Claudia received a phone call saying that they had found Raven and asking her to collect the beloved pet.

Claudia said: "We felt pure joy and happiness to have her back. My daughter couldn’t believe it, she was over the moon and went off to school with a big smile the next day.”

The pup is now settling back into life in Rushden but owner Claudia is making sure she doesn’t escape from the house again.

“Raven is well and she is gradually getting used to the new house. We want to keep things as normal as possible so she is not too overwhelmed herself. She has not left my sight, as she has always done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raven is settling back to life in Rushden