With landscaping work being carried out in Park Farm North near Niort Way, the cutting back of hedges has exposed litter in the area and led to frustration for a local litter picker.

Freddie Harris of the Wellie Wombles penned an open letter to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) which said: “It is an absolute disgrace that amongst the management of NNC no one could organise this regardless of who was responsible for what or which stretch of road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

When contacted, he added: “We could not believe that not one person had picked the litter up.”

Niort Way is used by hundreds of people every morning

The road had been closed as the work took place, but once completed it showed an abundance of unwanted litter that had been hidden by the greenery, and once it re-opened there was no way for the Wombles to access the area for cleaning, despite offering their assistance.

The Northants Telegraph contacted NNC on the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response Cllr Graham Lawman, executive for highways, travel and assets, said: "Kier Highways, on behalf of NNC, have been working on the A509 to clear vegetation and clean signs whilst carrying out road repairs.

"This is part of North Northamptonshire Council’s Investment Plan Programme which started in September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The highways works are now substantially complete and the street cleaning team at NNC have shared the same road closure to carry out litter picks when and where it was safe to do so.

"Not all sections of the road were addressed at that time, but will be within the next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The majority of this can be completed without traffic management, however it is important that drivers take care if they see works going on.

“We greatly appreciate the work of litter picking groups such as the Wombles, but we could not ask them to assist on this fast road and near our machinery for good health and safety reasons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wellie Wombles, headed up by Freddie Harris, is a local organisation that assists in keeping the local environment clear of litter.