Litter picker urges council to act after landscaping on Wellingborough's Park Farm North exposes rubbish in the area
The junction is one of the major ways people get into Wellingborough
With landscaping work being carried out in Park Farm North near Niort Way, the cutting back of hedges has exposed litter in the area and led to frustration for a local litter picker.
Freddie Harris of the Wellie Wombles penned an open letter to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) which said: “It is an absolute disgrace that amongst the management of NNC no one could organise this regardless of who was responsible for what or which stretch of road.”
When contacted, he added: “We could not believe that not one person had picked the litter up.”
The road had been closed as the work took place, but once completed it showed an abundance of unwanted litter that had been hidden by the greenery, and once it re-opened there was no way for the Wombles to access the area for cleaning, despite offering their assistance.
The Northants Telegraph contacted NNC on the matter.
In response Cllr Graham Lawman, executive for highways, travel and assets, said: "Kier Highways, on behalf of NNC, have been working on the A509 to clear vegetation and clean signs whilst carrying out road repairs.
"This is part of North Northamptonshire Council’s Investment Plan Programme which started in September 2022.
“The highways works are now substantially complete and the street cleaning team at NNC have shared the same road closure to carry out litter picks when and where it was safe to do so.
"Not all sections of the road were addressed at that time, but will be within the next month.
"The majority of this can be completed without traffic management, however it is important that drivers take care if they see works going on.
“We greatly appreciate the work of litter picking groups such as the Wombles, but we could not ask them to assist on this fast road and near our machinery for good health and safety reasons.”
The Wellie Wombles, headed up by Freddie Harris, is a local organisation that assists in keeping the local environment clear of litter.
What began in February 2021 as a humble mission to help improve the town is now an operation of around 50 volunteers, all dedicated to ridding the town of unsightly and environmentally unfriendly litter.