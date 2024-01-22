News you can trust since 1897
Litter picker finds sawn-off shotgun on bridleway near Kettering

The discovery was made off Isham Road in Pytchley
By Alison Bagley
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 16:24 GMT
A litter picker on their rounds in Pytchley picked up a plastic bag from a bridleway discovered a sawn-off shotgun, which has now been handed in to police.

The firearm was in ‘poor condition’, and was found on a bridleway near Isham Road.

Police officers are appealing for information as to how it may have ended up on the path.

Northants Police file picture/National WorldNorthants Police file picture/National World
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for information after a firearm was found in Pytchley.

The sawn-off shotgun, which was in ‘poor condition’ did not contain any ammunition, was found in a plastic bag by a litter picker in a bridleway near Isham Road.

“Police officers would like anyone with any information about how it came to be left there to contact them on 101.”

Quote incident number 24000041895 when passing on any information to help call handlers.