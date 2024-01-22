The discovery was made off Isham Road in Pytchley

A litter picker on their rounds in Pytchley picked up a plastic bag from a bridleway discovered a sawn-off shotgun, which has now been handed in to police.

The firearm was in ‘poor condition’, and was found on a bridleway near Isham Road.

Police officers are appealing for information as to how it may have ended up on the path.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for information after a firearm was found in Pytchley.

The sawn-off shotgun, which was in ‘poor condition’ did not contain any ammunition, was found in a plastic bag by a litter picker in a bridleway near Isham Road.

“Police officers would like anyone with any information about how it came to be left there to contact them on 101.”