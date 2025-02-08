Line Kettering half marathon route and cheer on runners at new event from Wicksteed to Boughton House
More than 1,500 people have already signed up for the run, the first event of its kind for Kettering, which is being held on Sunday, March 9.
On the starting line will be Kettering’s Mayor Cllr Craig Skinner, who will be running the 13.1 miles, and is inviting people to line the route and make a noise for the runners.
Cllr Skinner said: “We are so pleased with how many people have already signed up to run. I hope that everyone will come out to cheer us on – it makes all the difference when you are running to hear some support.
“This is also such a great chance to run down normally busy roads, taking in the town centre and the highlight of going past Boughton House and through the estate. We are really glad Wicksteed Park is hosting the event village as well, it’s going to introduce a lot of people to Kettering and show off all the best bits of our area and I hope people turn out to cheer everyone on.”
Race organisers Kettering Town Council and Run Through have released a map showing where the route will go, and are encouraging people will come out in force to support the athletes.
The route starts at Wicksteed Park, goes through the town centre, up to Boughton House and back through Grafton Underwood and Cranford, via Hanwood Park.
There is also a shorter, 5km race option, which takes in the town centre and ends back at Wicksteed.
At the Market Place, ISM Music School will be hosting live music throughout the morning, and is a good vantage point to watch the race.
The race is licensed through RunBritain/UK Athletics, officially measured and open to runners of all abilities. Local road closures will be in place for the duration of the event, but there is a strict time limit on the race to minimise any disruption.
Entry to the half marathon costs £32 and includes chip timed results, post-race refreshments, free official event photos plus a new themed medal.
For more information and to book a place, go to the Run Through website www.runthrough.co.uk/event/kettering-5k-half-marathon-march-2025.