Limited-edition Chelsea Football Club watch among items stolen from Burton Latimer home
Such items include cash, electrical goods, jewellery, and a limited-edition Chelsea Football Club watch, which has the club’s badge on it.
The incident happened in the afternoon of December 7 in Queensway, Burton Latimer, and police are asking for people with information to come forward to help identify the culprit.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Between midday and 7.50pm on Saturday, December 7, the offender/s smashed the glass of a rear patio door to gain access before conducting an untidy search of the premises. “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity near to Queensway at the relevant times or who may have been offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances. “Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”