Lily Rose Floral Design opened in late 2022, and has enjoyed a successful first few weeks in Higham Ferrers’ town centre.

Opened by Higham town mayor Nigel Brown in early December in the run-up to Christmas, Lily Rose Floral Design has flourished under the conditions, and hopes to continue its popularity into 2023.

Reflecting on Christmas, store owner Lyndsey said: “It was a bit overwhelming to be honest, but that’s a good thing, that’s a positive.

Owner Lyndsey has set up shop on Higham's High Street

"It is just me at the minute, so I’m doing everything; deliveries, making up, weddings, funerals. I’m doing a lot as a one-man band at the moment.

“I’m hoping as it grows, then we can look at expanding.”

The shop stands proudly in the High Street, and upon entry customers are met with walls of colourful flowers with a beautiful scent to match.

With Valentines Day fast approaching, there is more need than ever to choose the right selection of flowers for a loved one.

Naturally, the day is a busy one for florists everywhere, and Lily Rose insists people book ahead of time to avoid missing out.

From traditional roses to seasonal bouquets and even hand-picked selections from those in the know, the shop is full of options that are suitable for weddings, funerals, birthdays, corporate events, or just as a personal way to show appreciation.

After gaining a Level 3 Technical Diploma in Advanced Floristry following a near 20-year career as a primary school teacher, shop owner Lyndsey began trading in 2020 from home catering to weddings before opening the store in Higham Ferrers on December 3 of last year.

Lyndsey said: “The community in Higham is very strong, and people are generally very supportive of local businesses in their town.

"People were very glad to see that it was going to be a florist shop and not another office or business space.”

Lily Rose Floral Design is also hosting a terrarium workshop on January 28, which begins at 2.30pm that hopes to explain the history of the terrarium before allowing attendees to make their own with expert demonstration.

