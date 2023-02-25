Corby’s celebration of film-making returns on Sunday (February 26) to showcase local movie makers for the organisers’ final festival.

Masterminded by HD Media, films produced in Corby by the organisation’s trainees over the years will be brought to the Savoy Cinema.

On the bill will be a documentary made by HD Media’s Paul Balmer in tribute to his friend and cameraman Robert Foster.

Corby Film Week

Judy Caine from HD Media said: “Paul is retiring so it’s very much his swan song. To mark his final festival there will be a big screen premiere of ‘Julian Bream – My Life in Music’ .

"He is to pay tribute to our main cameraman – Robert Foster – who we lost to Covid. He worked on the first HD Media film ‘Adrenaline Alley – Triumph out of Tragedy’ and also ran workshops for us at previous big film weeks. At the Adrenaline Alley film screening we will also pay tribute to Martin Steed.

“We particularly wanted to include a Ukrainian film in the week and have managed to secure ‘Breaking Point’ - the award-winning film giving the back-story to the current war in Ukraine.”

The festival opens on Sunday at 6pm with 'Arts Alive', a showcase of Corby talent including music, dance, poetry and art. Following at 7.30pm with the big screen premiere of ‘Julian Bream My Life in Music’ about the classical guitar virtuoso, followed by a Q & A.

On Monday (February 27) from 4pm to 6.15pm, ‘Breaking Point – the war for democracy in Ukraine’ will be shown (suitable for ages 13+ only). From 6.45pm to 8pm 'Adrenaline Alley - Triumph out of Tragedy' charts how Europe's largest urban sports park came to be based in Corby.

The final day of the festival Tuesday, February 28, sees two more Corby-based films being shown. From 4pm to 5pm, 'P.L.U.T.O' tells how Corby steel made D-Day 1944 a success, supplying the vital fuel pipeline to Normandy.

Closing the festival from 6pm to 8pm will be two films about Corby’s Pole Fair – Corby Pole Fair and Royal Charter 1585 - 2002, followed by Corby Pole Fair and Royal Charter June 3 2022, by local HD Media trainees documenting the 600-year-old tradition of the Corby Pole Fair.