Lifesaving defibrillator unveiled in Kettering town centre thanks to £1,500 grant from town council

A new defibrillator has been installed in central Kettering, thanks to a £1,500 grant from Kettering Town Council.

The device was installed by North Northamptonshire Community First Responders in Gold Street and paid for by the council’s Community Resilience fund.

Funding the the defibrillator, also known as an AED, is part of an initiative to enhance emergency response capabilities and improve public safety across the town.

Stacey Price, scheme co-ordinator, said: “North Northamptonshire Community First Responders are delighted to have supported Kettering Town Council in the installation of a new AED. These devices are truly life-saving, and having one readily available in the community can make all the difference in an emergency. We’re proud to work together to ensure more people have access to the tools that can save lives.

New defibrillator for Kettering town centre

The defibrillator is now fully operational and accessible 24/7 and is located in Gold Street on the wall close to the Newlands Centre, between Poundstretcher and the Vodafone shop.

It is designed to be used by members of the public in the event of a cardiac emergency, providing vital support before emergency services arrive.

Martin Hammond, Kettering Town Council Clerk, said: “We are pleased to be able to support this important piece of equipment and we would like to thank NNCFR volunteer James Spencer for installing it in the town.

“Every second counts in a cardiac emergency, and having a defibrillator nearby can make the difference between life and death.”

Stacey added: “If you’re interested in purchasing an AED for your business, charity, or group, please email [email protected]. for more information.”