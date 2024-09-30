Life-saving equipment stolen from car in Corby Old Village

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 14:05 BST
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after items were stolen from a car in Church Walk, Corby.

The incident happened between 9.30pm on Monday, September 9, and 9am on Wednesday, September 11, when a first aid kit was stolen from inside a vehicle.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Quote incident number 24000540319 when passing on any information.